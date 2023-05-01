Watch CBS News

On Your Side: Insuring your bank safe deposit box

A bank mystery: A Pasadena man's safe deposit box disappears, along with all his jewelry and family heirlooms. On Your Side's Kristine Lazar on what the bank is saying, and what you can do to insure your own safe deposit box.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.