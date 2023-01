Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Scattered showers Tuesday morning, some mountain snow. Heavier rain expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning's commute, continuing all day Thursday.

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Jan. 3) Scattered showers Tuesday morning, some mountain snow. Heavier rain expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning's commute, continuing all day Thursday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On