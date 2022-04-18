Watch CBS News

Nicholas "Ike" Souzer captured Sunday in Anaheim

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced the capture of 19-year-old Ike Souzer, who was convicted of killing his mother when he was 13-years-old. Souzer fled an OC halfway house earlier in the week after cutting off his ankle monitor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.