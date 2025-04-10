Watch CBS News

Next in Your Neighborhood - Griffith Park

Meteorologist Dani Ruberti heads to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Griffith Park to highlight the "Show Me The Money" horse show this week and the center's mission to be there for the community, particularly during the LA Fires.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.