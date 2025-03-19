Next in Your Neighborhood - Encino

Watch CBS News

Meteorologist Evelyn Taft heads to Pedlow Field Skate Park in Encino to highlight The Free Skate Foundation, a non-profit that offers free skateboarding lessons for youth across LA County. https://freeskatefoundation.org/
