New video shows stabbing attacks at Target in downtown LA New video has surfaced showing stabbings at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles in 2022, with a 9-year-old boy among the victims. The suspect had used a knife being sold at the store to commit the attacks before being fatally shot by a security guard. Now, the big-box chain is being sued over the incident, with an attorney saying Target locks up other items like deodorant while leaving knives unlocked and open to anyone. Mike Rogers reports.