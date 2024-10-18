Watch CBS News

New video shows stabbing attacks at Target in downtown LA

New video has surfaced showing stabbings at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles in 2022, with a 9-year-old boy among the victims. The suspect had used a knife being sold at the store to commit the attacks before being fatally shot by a security guard. Now, the big-box chain is being sued over the incident, with an attorney saying Target locks up other items like deodorant while leaving knives unlocked and open to anyone. Mike Rogers reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.