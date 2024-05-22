New initiative to keep Hansen Dam area safe, LA Fleet Week kicks off, Memorial Day forecast The Hansen Dam and Foothill Trails area in Pacoima is a popular recreation destination, but there are also growing safety concerns ahead of the dry and hot months. One non-project, LAIT911, has launched a new project to keep that area safe. Plus, LA Fleet Week has kicked off in San Pedro. Also, meteorologist Alex Biston has a look at your Memorial Day weekend weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.