Watch CBS News

NBA Photographer Overcomes Brain Tumor

If you don't know who Cassy Athena is, you've certainly seen her work as a photographer, shooting some of the biggest athletes and celebrities in the world! But it didn't almost happen... Jaime Maggio has the story
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.