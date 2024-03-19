Murder suspect arrested after standoff, OC rail resuming, thunderstorm watch | The Rundown 3/19 LAPD officers have arrested a murder suspect after he led them on a chase and then a standoff in Gardena. Plus, Orange County passenger rail service is resuming in the San Clemente area after a weeks-long closure prompted by rocks and debris falling on the tracks. Also, we are on thunderstorm watch! Meteorologist Olga Ospina has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.