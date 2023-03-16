Watch CBS News

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week

Los Angeles is preparing for its annual fundraising walk to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis and Jillian Escoto from 'Valentine in the Morning' on 104.3 MYFM joins us to talk about her journey after being diagnosed.
