Mudslides force evacuations, following the storm's path and what's ahead | The Rundown 2/6 As the rain continues to fall, there is more concern in hillside communities, including Beverly Crest, Studio City, and Hacienda Heights, where mudflows have already caused significant damage and forced evacuations in some areas. Also, Meteorologist Olga Ospina has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.