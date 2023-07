Morning Wrap: Walgreens Expressions Challenge's impact on teens Walgreens launched its Expressions Challenge program to encourage teenagers to use creative arts as an outlet to manage some of life's stressful circumstances and to guide them to make better life choices. It's reached more than a million high school students and awarded more than $375,000 in prizes. Walgreens Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Lauren Stone joins Kalyna Astrinos to discuss the program.