Watch CBS News

Morning Wrap: Pet of the Week

Kevin McManus from Pasadena Humane and Azrin the dog join Kalyna Astrinos for this week's Pet of the Week. Pasadena Humane is a shelter that provides dedicated care and new beginnings for thousands of vulnerable animals every year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.