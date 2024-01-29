More rain coming this week, Murdaugh denied new trial, street takeover cases | The Rundown 1/25 We are tracking more rain and snow in Southern California this week. KCAL News Meteorologist Olga Ospina shows us what we can expect and when in your Next Weather. Also, a judge has denied Alex Murdaugh's request for a new trial after he and his defense team's claims of jury tampering by a court clerk. Plus, investigators are looking into several street takeovers in Compton and South LA, including one that left four people shot. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.