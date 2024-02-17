Watch CBS News

Mideast Tacos | KCAL Cuisine

Aram Kavoukjian and Armen Kavoukjian, the masterminds behind Mideast Tacos, join the studio to display just some of the delicious options they offer at their Silver Lake restaurant, a unique blend of Armenian barbecue and Mexican cuisine.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.