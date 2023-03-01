Watch CBS News

Metta World Peace coaching at Cal State LA

He's a world champ, all star and defensive player of the year (who also happens to be our lead March Madness analyst). Now, Metta World Peace is taking on coaching as passionately as he played, as an assistant with the women's team at Cal State LA
