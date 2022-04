Megan Hankins-Maldonado discusses mental health in sports Basketball runs through Megan Hankins-Maldonado, who played in college before embarking on a 15-year coaching career, including at the division one level. But helping people is also her passion and she began work as a therapist. She now tied that all together with the goal of improving mental health in the coaching and athlete community. KCAL9's Kristin Smith has more.