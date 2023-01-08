Watch CBS News

Mega Millions lottery jackpot now at $1.1 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be $1.1 billion, the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
