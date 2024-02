Meet the man behind the world renowned L'antica Pizzeria da Michele Meet Michele Rubini, the chef behind L'antica Pizzeria da Michele, the world renowned Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant featured in "Eat, Pray, Love" which now has multiple locations in the United States. He joins Rudabeh Shahbazi and Sheba Turk ahead of National Pizza Day, showing them how to make fresh and delicious pies like they do back in Napoli.