Meet Mister Cartoon, world renowned tattoo artist | Hispanic Heritage Month Kalyna Astrinos highlights Mister Cartoon, the word renowned tattoo artist who traces his roots back to his hometown of Los Angeles. Starting as a graffiti artist in his youth, the man known only to family members as Mark Machado used his talents to work with the likes of 50 Cent, Kobe Bryant, Dr. Dre, Eminem and many more.