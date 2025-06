Mayor Bass speaks on ongoing turmoil across Los Angeles due to immigration operation protests Lauren Pozen, Zach Boetto and KCAL News Anchors Gio Insignares and Lesley Marin provide team coverage on the turmoil occurring across Los Angeles due to protests over immigration operations taking place over the weekend. Mayor Karen Bass joins to discuss the issue and President Trump's deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen to the area in response.