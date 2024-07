Massive scrap yard fire sends thick black smoke into Lancaster sky It started at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Avenue H-8 and North Sierra Highway. As firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze, a large plume of black smoke billowed from the property's western edge. The Los Angeles County Fire Department believed about 1,000 vehicles were consumed in the inferno, and more could have gone up in flames. Firefighters believed there might be 1,000 more that could burn.