Seen On TV

Seen on TV

March Madness preview with Chris Hayre, KCAL News Sports with a chance to win $1,000

March Madness preview with Chris Hayre, KCAL News Sports March Madness preview with Chris Hayre, KCAL News Sports with a chance to win $1,000

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On