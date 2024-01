Man fatally shot in Santa Monica, landslide halts rail service in San Clemente | The Rundown 1/25 A man was found shot inside of his car in Santa Monica early Thursday, and he later died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Investigators are still searching for the killers. In Orange County, crews got to work trying to clear the landslide that halted rail service through San Clemente. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.