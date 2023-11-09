Watch CBS News

Man charged in last year's LASD recruits crash

Prosecutors charged the suspect Nicholas Gutierrez with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, one count of vehicular manslaughter with simple negligence and nine counts of reckless driving causing bodily injury.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.