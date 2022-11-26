Watch CBS News

Making the most of Thanksgiving leftovers

While Thanksgiving may be in the rear view mirror, you may still have plenty of leftovers that need to be taken care of. Lifestyle contributor Kathy Copcutt joins KCAL9 News to show us some ways for eating or storing those leftovers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.