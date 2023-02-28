Watch CBS News

Loyola's Paris taking football skills to MIT

Loyola High lineman Jack Paris earned a rare perfect score on the ACT. So how do you still play football in college after that? You go to MIT. That's where he's headed to major in economics & still hone his skills on the field
