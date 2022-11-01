Watch CBS News

Look At This: Van Nuys Airport

Van Nuys Airport has been called the "Airport of the Stars" and has been ranked as one of the busiest airports in the entire world. In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw flies us to his home base and gives a brief history lesson.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.