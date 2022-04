Look At This: Playboy Mansion Built in 1927 and nestled in Holmby Hills is one of the most famous homes in Los Angeles: the Playboy Mansion. While the founder Hugh Hefner lived there until 2017, the company sold the estate in 2016 to billionaire Daren Metropoulos for $100 million. When the company bought it in the 1970s, it was worth $1 million.