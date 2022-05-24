Watch CBS News

Look At This: Four-Level Interchange

It's a world-famous roadway that's been a fixture in the heart of Los Angeles for decades and has become a symbol of L.A.'s car culture. Desmond Shaw flies over the four-level interchange along the northern edge of DTLA.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.