Watch CBS News

Look At This: Angeles Crest Highway

If you're looking for a scenic view and a quick getaway from Los Angeles the Angeles Crest Highway is just an hour away from the busy city. The highway travels from La Cañada Flintridge through the Angeles Forest and out past Wrightwood.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.