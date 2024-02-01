Long Beach drivers trapped in flooding, heavy snow in Wrightwood, more rain coming | The Rundown 2/1 Rescue teams had to help several drivers trapped in flood waters in Long Beach today. Also, the storm brought heavy snow to blanket our mountains, a welcome sight for skiers and snowboarders in Wrightwood. Plus, KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston is tracking this current storm and the second one heading our way in your Next Weather. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.