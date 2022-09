Locals calling for a change in wake of PnB Rocks' fatal shooting at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles Jasmine Viel reports on the latest in the developing investigation into the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, who was killed while dining at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles in South LA on Monday. The incident, one in another tragedy to affect the area, has locals calling for something to change.