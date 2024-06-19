Leimert Park Village Vendors host a scaled-back Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leimert Park celebrates Juneteenth Leimert Park Village Vendors host a scaled-back Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On