Watch CBS News

Legends: Jordan Farmar gets pilot's license

As if winning 2 NBA titles wasn't enough, former Lakers point guard Jordan Farmar decided to take to the skies to get his pilot's license after getting gifted some lessons. Jaime Maggio catches up with Jordan about this latest adventure
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.