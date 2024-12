Legaxy Music with Brian Richburg New Orleans native drummer, composer, and bandleader who has graced the stage with Joss Stone, Jon Batiste, Keyon Harrold, Chief Adjuah (Christian Scott), Moses Sumney, Donald Harrison, amongst others. Brian Richburg is a part of Legaxy, that is performing at the Winston House in LA featuring (recent Anderson Paak signee) Rae Khalil. As the venue is closing for good, this will be one of the last and biggest shows that Winston house is hosting.