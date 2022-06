Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical megachurch, pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related charges involving minors.

Leader of Mexico based evangelical megachurch pleads guilty to sex crimes Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical megachurch, pleaded guilty to multiple sex-related charges involving minors.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On