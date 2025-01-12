Watch CBS News

LAUSD will reopen most schools on Monday

Los Angeles Unified and other local school districts are set to return to class on Monday, days after dozens of campuses were closed due to the effects from a series of devastating wildfires that broke out last week. Lauren Pozen reports.
