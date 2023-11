Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

KCAL News reporter Luzdelia Caballero tells us the story of Julian Torres, a LAUSD special education assistant turned Death Row Records artist.

LAUSD special education assistant gets deal with Death Row Records KCAL News reporter Luzdelia Caballero tells us the story of Julian Torres, a LAUSD special education assistant turned Death Row Records artist.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On