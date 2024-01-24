Landslide halts OC rail service, Harbaugh to join Chargers, LA hit-and-runs spike | The Rundown 1/24 A landslide in San Clemente this afternoon has halted train service in the area. OC Supervisor Katrina Foley says cleanup efforts are underway. Also, the Chargers have hired Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as their new coach. Plus, LAPD Chief Michel Moore says crime has dropped in the city, but hit-and-runs and traffic fatalities have spiked. KCAL News reporter Tom Wait has a look at the numbers. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.