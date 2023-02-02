Watch CBS News

Lady Ducks featuring 9-year old Camille Patterson

Camille Patterson is a 9-year old hockey phenom, playing defense for the Lady Ducks 10U A-Team after starting out in the Ducks Learn to Skate program. We mic'd her up at a recent practice to find out why she loves the sport so much
