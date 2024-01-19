LA Times & Sports Illustrated layoffs, Rain and Snow this weekend, Scott Peterson case | The Rundown The LA Innocence Project is taking up the Scott Peterson Case. Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child 20 years ago. Today, KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel spoke to a local defense attorney and Innocence OC for reaction and insight into the new developments in the case. Also, Journalists at the LA Times have gone on strike for the first time in the paper's history amid looming layoffs. Layoffs are also affecting Sports Illustrated, where officials announced they are laying off most or all of the magazine's staff. We speak to a job security expert about the evolving job market, what role technology is playing in recent layoffs, and tips for job seekers. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.