LA Mayor Karen Bass on storm preps in Palisades Fire burn areas and updates in recovery efforts Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, along with Dr. Ariel Cohen with the National Weather Service, gave an update on the city's preparations ahead of the storm headed toward Southern California. Bass says there are concrete barriers, sand bags, and other safety measures already in place. Bass also announced DWP has restored electricity to nearly all of the standing homes in the Pacific Palisades and that Phase 2 of cleanup with the Army Corps of Engineers has begun in that area.