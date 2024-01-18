LA Innocence Project takes up Scott Peterson case, Chiquita Canyon ordeal, | The Rundown The LA Innocence Project is taking up the Scott Peterson Case. Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child 20 years ago. Also, the controversial Chiquita Canyon landfill is now operating under new rules. KCAL News Amanda Starrantino speaks to residents who say the ongoing odor problem is affecting their health. Plus, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon from 4-7 pm. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.