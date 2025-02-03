LA County Fire Captain on her experience at the Grammys and presenting the Album of the Year award The 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles celebrated the best in music, but the ceremony also had a different tune to it this year. Much of the evening was dedicated to raising money for fire victims and honoring first responders. Two LA County firefighters also presented the most coveted award of the night, Album of the Year, to Beyoncé! Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh told us about her experience.