LA City Council rejects former LA Fire Chief's appeal for reinstatement LA City Councilmembers have rejected EX-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley's appeal for her old job back. Only two councilmembers, Traci Park and Monica Rodriguez, voted to reinstate Crowley. LA Mayor Karen Bass removed Crowley from her position, citing the Palisades Fire response. Crowley defended her handling of the emergency and received support from members of the firefighters' union.