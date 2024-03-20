LA City budget deficit hearing, Balboa Island Ferry gets grant, possible wet weekend | The Rundown A hearing is underway today to address a projected deficit of $288 million in LA City's budget. Also, the owner of the Balboa Island Ferry has secured grant money to transition the ferry to zero emissions. Plus, enjoy the sunshine while you can because we might have a rainy weekend. Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.