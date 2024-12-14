Watch CBS News

KCAL Cuisine: Tokyo Fried Chicken

Highlighting Tokyo Fried Chicken which is among LAT's 101 Best Restaurants for the third year in a row. Some of the dishes they have include: 3pc Box with Curry Cream Corn. Tokyo Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chips and more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.