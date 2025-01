Kamala Harris visits Altadena, thanks first responders as firefighters brace for more strong winds Laurie Perez reports from Altadena, where former Vice President Kamala Harris stopped after leaving the White House on Monday to thank first responders who have continued to work around the clock on the Eaton and Palisades Fires. At the same time, crews were prepositioned throughout Southern California, ready to battle any situations caused by more strong winds battering the region.