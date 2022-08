Jury awards Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff $31 million in damages Rick Montanez reports from downtown Los Angeles with reaction to the $31 million in damages awarded to Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester in their invasion of privacy and negligence lawsuit against LA County first-responders who shared photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.